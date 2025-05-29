Evaluating the Impact of -1.82 Increase on Equitable Holdings Inc’s (EQH) Stock

In the past week, EQH stock has gone down by -1.34%, with a monthly gain of 5.12% and a quarterly plunge of -2.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Equitable Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for EQH’s stock, with a 10.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) Right Now?

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EQH is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EQH is 302.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume for EQH on May 29, 2025 was 2.93M shares.

EQH) stock’s latest price update

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH)’s stock price has plunge by -1.82relation to previous closing price of 53.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that BCML, EQH, and NOC offer dividend hikes and stability as market volatility lingers amid Fed caution and unresolved global trade tensions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $77 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to EQH, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

EQH Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.08. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc saw 12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from MacKay Craig C, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $51.95 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, MacKay Craig C now owns 16,799 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc, valued at $77,925 using the latest closing price.

CRAIG MACKAY, the Director of Equitable Holdings Inc, proposed sale 1,500 shares at $51.95 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that CRAIG MACKAY is holding shares at $77,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 56.67, with 0.45 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.