Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Entero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ENTO)’s stock price has increased by 7.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a 7.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-03-24 that Boca Raton, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – March 24, 2025) – Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTO) (“Entero” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that Entero has successfully negotiated and signed a rescission agreement (the “Rescission Agreement”) with 100% of the previous shareholders of ImmunogenX, LLC (“IMGX”) in relation to the ImmunogenX Business Combination which was previously announced on December 18, 2023 and ultimately closed on March 14, 2024. The Rescission Agreement and its effects are subject to certain closing conditions, including Entero receiving shareholder approval which must occur on or before June 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Entero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ENTO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENTO is 4.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of ENTO was 714.43K shares.

ENTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO) has seen a 7.35% increase in the past week, with a 20.47% rise in the past month, and a -10.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for ENTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.56% for ENTO’s stock, with a -12.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENTO Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTO rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3967. In addition, Entero Therapeutics Inc saw -31.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTO starting from Romano Sarah, who sale 727 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Jan 06 ’25. After this action, Romano Sarah now owns 17,287 shares of Entero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $465 using the latest closing price.

Romano Sarah, the Chief Financial Officer of Entero Therapeutics Inc, sale 476 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09 ’24, which means that Romano Sarah is holding 18,014 shares at $212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTO

The total capital return value is set at -0.27. Equity return is now at value -33.24, with -25.32 for asset returns.

Based on Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -65.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -237.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 15606.71 with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Entero Therapeutics Inc (ENTO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.