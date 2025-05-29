Enovis Corp (ENOV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Enovis Corp (NYSE: ENOV) has plunged by -2.60 when compared to previous closing price of 33.44, but the company has seen a -5.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that Key developments include Icarus Medical Innovation’s Adonis Knee brace with joint-distraction technology and Enovis DJO, LLC’s DonJoy ROAM knee brace. The knee braces segment holds over 35% market share, fueled by prevalent knee injuries. Hinged braces show the highest growth at 5.31%. Key developments include Icarus Medical Innovation’s Adonis Knee brace with joint-distraction technology and Enovis DJO, LLC’s DonJoy ROAM knee brace. The knee braces segment holds over 35% market share, fueled by prevalent knee injuries. Hinged braces show the highest growth at 5.31%.

Is It Worth Investing in Enovis Corp (NYSE: ENOV) Right Now?

ENOV has 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENOV is 55.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENOV on May 29, 2025 was 1.03M shares.

ENOV’s Market Performance

The stock of Enovis Corp (ENOV) has seen a -5.51% decrease in the past week, with a -6.03% drop in the past month, and a -18.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for ENOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.22% for ENOV stock, with a simple moving average of -21.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENOV stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ENOV by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ENOV in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $62 based on the research report published on October 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENOV reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for ENOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 13th, 2024.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to ENOV, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

ENOV Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENOV fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.36. In addition, Enovis Corp saw -25.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.36 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enovis Corp stands at -0.38. The total capital return value is set at -0.17. Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -15.68 for asset returns.

Based on Enovis Corp (ENOV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -481.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enovis Corp (ENOV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.