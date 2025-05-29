Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.33 in relation to its previous close of 1.65. However, the company has experienced a 14.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-25 that Over the past few years, investors have moved away from somewhat speculative and unprofitable companies to put their money into safer, steadier investments. Editas Medicine (EDIT -4.01%), a gene-editing-focused clinical-stage biotech, is firmly in the speculative camp, which is why its shares are down by 97% since early 2021.

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Right Now?

EDIT has 36-month beta value of 2.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EDIT is 82.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDIT on May 29, 2025 was 2.16M shares.

EDIT’s Market Performance

The stock of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has seen a 14.02% increase in the past week, with a 18.35% rise in the past month, and a 1.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.04% for EDIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.24% for EDIT’s stock, with a -15.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

EDIT Trading at 34.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT rose by +14.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5297. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw 47.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Lucera Erick, who sale 4,109 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Lucera Erick now owns 112,720 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $7,030 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill Gilmore Neil, the CEO of Editas Medicine Inc, sale 16,632 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that O’Neill Gilmore Neil is holding 295,474 shares at $28,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc stands at -8.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.97. Equity return is now at value -140.82, with -71.37 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -231.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 61.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.