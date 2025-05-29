Edison International (EIX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is above average at 7.82x. The 36-month beta value for EIX is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EIX is 384.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume of EIX on May 29, 2025 was 3.60M shares.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.49 in relation to its previous close of 57.10. However, the company has experienced a -5.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EIX’s Market Performance

Edison International (EIX) has experienced a -5.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.55% drop in the past month, and a 4.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for EIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for EIX stock, with a simple moving average of -21.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $65 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

EIX Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.22. In addition, Edison International saw -30.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne, who sale 3,288 shares at the price of $54.34 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne now owns 0 shares of Edison International, valued at $178,666 using the latest closing price.

Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne, the Director of Edison International, proposed sale 3,288 shares at $54.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne is holding shares at $178,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 17.93, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Edison International (EIX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.