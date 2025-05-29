EchoStar Corp (SATS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.43 in relation to its previous close of 20.24. However, the company has experienced a -9.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of EchoStar Corporation (“EchoStar” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:SATS). Investors who purchased EchoStar securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SATS.

Is It Worth Investing in EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SATS is 132.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SATS on May 29, 2025 was 2.86M shares.

SATS’s Market Performance

The stock of EchoStar Corp (SATS) has seen a -9.97% decrease in the past week, with a -12.04% drop in the past month, and a -31.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for SATS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.31% for SATS’s stock, with a -17.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SATS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SATS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on December 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to SATS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

SATS Trading at -13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATS fell by -9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.24. In addition, EchoStar Corp saw -12.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SATS starting from Schanman Gary, who proposed sale 23,519 shares at the price of $18.87 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Schanman Gary now owns shares of EchoStar Corp, valued at $443,786 using the latest closing price.

Manson Dean, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of EchoStar Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $30.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Manson Dean is holding 2,332 shares at $150,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for EchoStar Corp stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -1.08, with -0.37 for asset returns.

Based on EchoStar Corp (SATS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.34 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 34.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EchoStar Corp (SATS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.