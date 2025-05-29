ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ECDA stock has gone down by -4.52%, with a monthly decline of -18.08% and a quarterly plunge of -68.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.14% for ECD Automotive Design Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.71% for ECDA stock, with a simple moving average of -69.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ: ECDA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ECDA is -0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ECDA is 5.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ECDA on May 29, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

ECDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ: ECDA) has decreased by -1.96 when compared to last closing price of 0.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Auto Manufacturer ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECDA) (“ECD” or the “Company”), the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs and Toyota FJs, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

ECDA Trading at -42.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECDA fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3155. In addition, ECD Automotive Design Inc saw -72.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ECDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECD Automotive Design Inc stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.17. Equity return is now at value -82.82, with -49.75 for asset returns.

Based on ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA), the company’s capital structure generated -15.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at -8.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 445.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.