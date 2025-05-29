Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP)’s stock price has dropped by -6.76 in relation to previous closing price of 218.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on July 14, 2025, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on June 16, 2025. About Eagle Materials Inc. Eagle Materials Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of heavy construction products and light building materials. Eagle’s primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are essential for building, expanding.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP) is above average at 14.78x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EXP is 32.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXP on May 29, 2025 was 407.99K shares.

EXP’s Market Performance

EXP’s stock has seen a -7.88% decrease for the week, with a -8.16% drop in the past month and a -10.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for Eagle Materials Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.67% for EXP’s stock, with a -20.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EXP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $242 based on the research report published on March 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to EXP, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

EXP Trading at -9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXP fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.58. In addition, Eagle Materials Inc saw -17.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXP starting from Rush David E, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $213.66 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Rush David E now owns 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials Inc, valued at $213,660 using the latest closing price.

NICOLAIS MICHAEL R, the Director of Eagle Materials Inc, purchase 310 shares at $257.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that NICOLAIS MICHAEL R is holding 3,655 shares at $79,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Materials Inc stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 33.52, with 14.75 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Materials Inc (EXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 811.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.