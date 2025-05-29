Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.86 in relation to its previous close of 9.78. However, the company has experienced a -8.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will present at William Blair’s 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 3rd at 2:40 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DVAX is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DVAX is 114.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DVAX on May 29, 2025 was 2.68M shares.

DVAX’s Market Performance

DVAX stock saw a decrease of -8.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.25% for DVAX’s stock, with a -20.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVAX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DVAX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2024.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to DVAX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

DVAX Trading at -16.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX fell by -8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corp saw -25.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Novack David F, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Novack David F now owns 8,078 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp, valued at $140,000 using the latest closing price.

DAVID NOVACK, the Officer of Dynavax Technologies Corp, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24 ’25, which means that DAVID NOVACK is holding shares at $140,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corp stands at -0.2. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -10.45, with -6.22 for asset returns.

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 45.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.