Dynatrace Inc (DT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) has plunged by -1.14 when compared to previous closing price of 54.24, but the company has seen a 0.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. investors.com reported 2025-05-28 that The IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Dynatrace increased from 93 to 96 Wednesday.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Right Now?

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.61x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DT is 295.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of DT was 2.97M shares.

DT’s Market Performance

DT’s stock has seen a 0.69% increase for the week, with a 15.41% rise in the past month and a -8.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for Dynatrace Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.27% for DT’s stock, with a 2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DT reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for DT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2025.

DT Trading at 11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.94. In addition, Dynatrace Inc saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from MCCONNELL RICK M, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $53.10 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, MCCONNELL RICK M now owns 436,561 shares of Dynatrace Inc, valued at $2,124,160 using the latest closing price.

MCCONNELL RICK M, the Officer of Dynatrace Inc, proposed sale 40,000 shares at $53.03 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that MCCONNELL RICK M is holding shares at $2,121,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 20.86, with 12.81 for asset returns.

Based on Dynatrace Inc (DT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 179.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dynatrace Inc (DT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.