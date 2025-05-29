DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.73 in relation to its previous close of 15.36. However, the company has experienced a -2.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that For highlights of MSE and DXC partnership, CLICK HERE. WASHINGTON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), America’s leading integrated sports and entertainment company, today announced an expanded partnership with DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a Fortune 500 global technology services provider.

Is It Worth Investing in DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) Right Now?

DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DXC is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DXC is 177.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXC on May 29, 2025 was 2.09M shares.

DXC’s Market Performance

The stock of DXC Technology Co (DXC) has seen a -2.23% decrease in the past week, with a -4.54% drop in the past month, and a -19.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for DXC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for DXC stock, with a simple moving average of -22.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DXC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on March 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXC reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for DXC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to DXC, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

DXC Trading at -5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXC fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, DXC Technology Co saw -25.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXC starting from Finch Mary E, who sale 12,885 shares at the price of $22.90 back on Nov 12 ’24. After this action, Finch Mary E now owns 312,780 shares of DXC Technology Co, valued at $295,066 using the latest closing price.

Drumgoole Christopher, the Managing Director, GIS of DXC Technology Co, sale 23,500 shares at $22.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14 ’24, which means that Drumgoole Christopher is holding 323,352 shares at $519,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for DXC Technology Co stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 12.88, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on DXC Technology Co (DXC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DXC Technology Co (DXC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.