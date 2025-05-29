DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 69.27. However, the company has seen a -1.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that DD hits 100% renewable electricity for EU operations, marking a major step toward its 2050 net-zero emissions goal using RECs and solar installations.

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DD is 417.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of DD was 3.32M shares.

DD’s Market Performance

The stock of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has seen a -1.23% decrease in the past week, with a 3.69% rise in the past month, and a -16.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for DD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for DD’s stock, with a -12.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DD reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for DD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DD, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

DD Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.68. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc saw -10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from Kemp Jon D., who sale 6,100 shares at the price of $83.92 back on Nov 26 ’24. After this action, Kemp Jon D. now owns 83,550 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc, valued at $511,942 using the latest closing price.

Kemp Jon D., the Officer of DuPont de Nemours Inc, proposed sale 6,100 shares at $83.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26 ’24, which means that Kemp Jon D. is holding shares at $511,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 0.06, with 0.04 for asset returns.

Based on DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.75 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.