Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 14.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that When Your REIT Will Cut Its Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) is 44.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DEI is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DEI is 160.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.08% of that float. On May 29, 2025, DEI’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

DEI’s Market Performance

DEI’s stock has seen a -3.53% decrease for the week, with a 0.07% rise in the past month and a -14.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for Douglas Emmett Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.59% for DEI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DEI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

DEI Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.45. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc saw -23.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $13.15 back on Jun 10 ’24. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc, valued at $591,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Emmett Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.49, with 0.55 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 621.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.