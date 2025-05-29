DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s stock price has plunge by -0.49relation to previous closing price of 86.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that In the most recent trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $86.29, indicating a +1.99% shift from the previous trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is 16.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOCU is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for DOCU is 200.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On May 29, 2025, DOCU’s average trading volume was 2.35M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DOCU stock saw an increase of -4.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.63% and a quarterly increase of 4.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for DocuSign Inc (DOCU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for DOCU’s stock, with a 9.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $70 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOCU, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

DOCU Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.98. In addition, DocuSign Inc saw -4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $76.09 back on Apr 15 ’25. After this action, GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY now owns 86,156 shares of DocuSign Inc, valued at $608,712 using the latest closing price.

BLAKE J GRAYSON, the Officer of DocuSign Inc, proposed sale 8,000 shares at $76.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15 ’25, which means that BLAKE J GRAYSON is holding shares at $608,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc stands at 0.36. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 68.18, with 30.58 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 147.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 355.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.