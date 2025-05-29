Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (NYSE: DDL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.28 in relation to its previous close of 1.95. However, the company has experienced a 2.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Nicky Zheng – Director-Investor Relations Changlin Liang – Founder and Chief Executive Officer Song Wang – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Chong – Jefferies Yang Bai – CICC Operator Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Dingdong Limited First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (NYSE: DDL) Right Now?

Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (NYSE: DDL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DDL is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DDL is 144.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDL on May 29, 2025 was 952.67K shares.

DDL’s Market Performance

The stock of Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL) has seen a 2.84% increase in the past week, with a -11.79% drop in the past month, and a -38.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for DDL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.85% for DDL stock, with a simple moving average of -30.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDL stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DDL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDL in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDL reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for DDL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to DDL, setting the target price at $4.20 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

DDL Trading at -11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDL rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3282. In addition, Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR saw -33.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDL starting from WANG SONG, who proposed sale 160,000 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, WANG SONG now owns shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR, valued at $536,000 using the latest closing price.

Ocean Moira Holding Limited, the Affiliate of Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR, proposed sale 236,441 shares at $3.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31 ’24, which means that Ocean Moira Holding Limited is holding shares at $848,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 47.00, with 4.28 for asset returns.

Based on Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 265.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 183.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.