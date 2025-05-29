Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.12 compared to its previous closing price of 1.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that ATHENS, Greece, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Refined Success Limited, for one of its Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Philadelphia. The gross charter rate is US$21,500 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum June 9, 2026 up to maximum August 8, 2026.

Is It Worth Investing in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) Right Now?

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.96x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DSX is 62.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of DSX was 260.71K shares.

DSX’s Market Performance

The stock of Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) has seen a -10.97% decrease in the past week, with a -5.48% drop in the past month, and a -26.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for DSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.38% for DSX’s stock, with a -29.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DSX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DSX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on September 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for DSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to DSX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

DSX Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX fell by -10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4740. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc saw -29.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSX starting from KONSTANTINOS PSALTIS, who proposed sale 40,000 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Aug 08 ’24. After this action, KONSTANTINOS PSALTIS now owns shares of Diana Shipping Inc, valued at $99,452 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diana Shipping Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 2.56, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Diana Shipping Inc (DSX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 97.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.