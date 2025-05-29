DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has gone down by -1.20% for the week, with a 19.03% rise in the past month and a -12.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.22% for XRAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.22% for XRAY’s stock, with a -15.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XRAY is 197.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.81% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of XRAY was 3.31M shares.

XRAY) stock’s latest price update

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY)’s stock price has plunge by 1.04relation to previous closing price of 16.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.64 per share.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRAY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for XRAY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for XRAY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on April 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to XRAY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

XRAY Trading at 12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +18.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.54. In addition, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc saw -13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from LUCIER GREGORY T, who purchase 15,142 shares at the price of $16.51 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, LUCIER GREGORY T now owns 81,971 shares of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, valued at $249,994 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Glenn, the Former Officer of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, proposed sale 15,759 shares at $19.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27 ’25, which means that Coleman Glenn is holding shares at $311,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stands at -0.24. The total capital return value is set at -0.2. Equity return is now at value -34.47, with -13.79 for asset returns.

Based on DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -532.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.