Datasea Inc (DTSS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) has jumped by 6.07 compared to previous close of 2.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that The renewal from a key client demonstrates strong loyalty, while a new major deal reflects continued growth momentum heading into FY2026. BEIJING, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based technology company specializing in acoustic high-tech products and 5G+AI multimodal digital solutions, today announced that its subsidiaries have signed two new service contracts totaling up to $100 million for the provision of 5G-AI multimodal digital services over a 12-month period.

Is It Worth Investing in Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DTSS is at 0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DTSS is 3.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for DTSS on May 29, 2025 was 144.16K shares.

DTSS’s Market Performance

DTSS stock saw an increase of 2.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.19% and a quarterly increase of 4.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Datasea Inc (DTSS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.26% for DTSS’s stock, with a 7.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DTSS Trading at 11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Datasea Inc saw 3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19 for the present operating margin

0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datasea Inc stands at -0.18. The total capital return value is set at 16.0. Equity return is now at value -501.24, with -215.38 for asset returns.

Based on Datasea Inc (DTSS), the company’s capital structure generated -0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 1146.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 23.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datasea Inc (DTSS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.