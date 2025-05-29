Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 32.35. However, the company has seen a -6.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-14 that Darling Ingredients is a volatile but intriguing investment, combining three businesses into one, focusing on sustainable natural ingredients for diverse industries. Despite fluctuating financial performance, shares appear undervalued, justifying a soft ‘buy’ rating, especially with management’s recent strategic moves. The company’s Feed Ingredients segment has faced revenue declines due to lower product prices, but 2025 shows slight improvement in revenue.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67x compared to its average ratio. DAR has 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DAR is 155.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAR on May 29, 2025 was 2.34M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

DAR stock saw a decrease of -6.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.04% for DAR stock, with a simple moving average of -12.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $34 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to DAR, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

DAR Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.49. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc saw -6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from STUEWE RANDALL C, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $34.05 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, STUEWE RANDALL C now owns 851,437 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc, valued at $1,362,000 using the latest closing price.

Randall C. Stuewe, the CEO of Darling Ingredients Inc, proposed sale 40,000 shares at $35.25 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Randall C. Stuewe is holding shares at $1,410,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 3.79, with 1.64 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.