Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CYTK is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 9 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CYTK is 116.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.37% of that float. The average trading volume of CYTK on May 29, 2025 was 2.17M shares.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has plunge by -0.82relation to previous closing price of 30.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (“Cytokinetics, Incorporated”) (NASDAQ:CYTK) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. BioPharma Dive published a report on Cytokinetics on May 2, 2025, and stated that, “The Food and Drug Administration has delayed an approval decision on Cytokinetics’ experimental hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy drug aficamten so it can have more time to review the company’s proposed risk management plan.

CYTK’s Market Performance

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has seen a -7.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.54% decline in the past month and a -35.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.40% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of -36.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $55 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CYTK, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

CYTK Trading at -19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.06. In addition, Cytokinetics Inc saw -35.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $31.98 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Malik Fady Ibraham now owns 140,255 shares of Cytokinetics Inc, valued at $63,960 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $30.93 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 412,629 shares at $154,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.43 for the present operating margin

-13.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Inc stands at -32.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.51.

Based on Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -493.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 225.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.