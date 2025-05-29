Cycurion Inc (CYCU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Cycurion Inc (NASDAQ: CYCU) has increased by 4.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces that it has been awarded a significant contract renewal by a major state-level public higher education group. Under this renewed agreement, Cycurion will deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services to member universities and colleges within the group, ensuring they are equipped to defend their education-focused operations and digital assets against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. The renewal, valued at $33 million over the five-year term, extends Cycurion’s partnership through November 2030.

Is It Worth Investing in Cycurion Inc (NASDAQ: CYCU) Right Now?

Cycurion Inc (NASDAQ: CYCU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.28x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.75.

The public float for CYCU is 8.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.14% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of CYCU was 7.76M shares.

CYCU’s Market Performance

The stock of Cycurion Inc (CYCU) has seen a -10.80% decrease in the past week, with a -1.14% drop in the past month, and a -42.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for CYCU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for CYCU stock, with a simple moving average of -94.25% for the last 200 days.

CYCU Trading at -8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCU fell by -10.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4582. In addition, Cycurion Inc saw -95.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cycurion Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 44.78, with 8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Cycurion Inc (CYCU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cycurion Inc (CYCU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.