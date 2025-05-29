CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.82x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CUBE is 225.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of CUBE was 1.98M shares.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 41.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that MALVERN, Pa., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share for the period ending June 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record on July 1, 2025.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CubeSmart (CUBE) has experienced a -3.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.11% rise in the past month, and a -0.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for CUBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.57% for CUBE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $48 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBE reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for CUBE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to CUBE, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

CUBE Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.28. In addition, CubeSmart saw -1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from Jeffrey P. Foster, who proposed sale 18,616 shares at the price of $42.57 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Jeffrey P. Foster now owns shares of CubeSmart, valued at $792,483 using the latest closing price.

Foster Jeffrey P, the CLO & Secretary of CubeSmart, sale 18,616 shares at $42.17 during a trade that took place back on May 05 '25, which means that Foster Jeffrey P is holding 192,990 shares at $784,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at 0.36. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 13.72, with 5.96 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 688.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.