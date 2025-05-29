Crown Castle Inc’s (CCI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has gone down by -3.19% for the week, with a -1.27% drop in the past month and a 8.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.62% for CCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.94% for CCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) Right Now?

CCI has 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CCI is 434.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCI on May 29, 2025 was 3.56M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) has dropped by -0.91 compared to previous close of 100.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Crown Castle’s shift to a pure-play tower REIT and fiber asset sales will strengthen its balance sheet but reduce business diversification and increase customer concentration. Despite a dividend cut, CCI still offers an attractive 4.2% yield, higher than peers, though future dividend growth is expected to be modest. Ongoing Sprint lease churn and management uncertainty, including a CEO search, add risk and limit near-term growth prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $115 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCI reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for CCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

CCI Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.66. In addition, Crown Castle Inc saw 9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Stephens Kevin A, who purchase 380 shares at the price of $103.27 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Stephens Kevin A now owns 20,441 shares of Crown Castle Inc, valued at $39,243 using the latest closing price.

Collins Robert Sean, the Vice President and Controller of Crown Castle Inc, sale 3,600 shares at $106.72 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Collins Robert Sean is holding 6,465 shares at $384,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc stands at -0.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value -198.54, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -23.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.24 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -20.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.