Critical Metals Corp (CRML): A Technical Analysis

CRML has 36-month beta value of 0.48.

The public float for CRML is 18.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRML on May 29, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

CRML) stock’s latest price update

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 1.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced the exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase 400,000 ordinary shares of the Company at an exercise price of $5.00 per warrant. The warrants were initially issued to investors at the time of the consummation of the Company’s initial public listing on Nasdaq.

CRML’s Market Performance

CRML’s stock has fallen by -5.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.10% and a quarterly drop of -33.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.35% for Critical Metals Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.33% for CRML’s stock, with a -73.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRML Trading at -14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRML fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5330. In addition, Critical Metals Corp saw -79.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.85 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Critical Metals Corp stands at -335.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.27. Equity return is now at value -303.62, with -175.36 for asset returns.

Based on Critical Metals Corp (CRML), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -110.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 323.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Critical Metals Corp (CRML) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.