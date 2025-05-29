Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) Stock Observes -33.79% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CRTO stock has gone down by -7.13%, with a monthly decline of -25.42% and a quarterly plunge of -35.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Criteo S.A ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.36% for CRTO’s stock, with a -33.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) Right Now?

Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRTO is 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRTO is 53.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRTO on May 29, 2025 was 403.28K shares.

CRTO) stock’s latest price update

Criteo S.A ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.16 in relation to its previous close of 25.56. However, the company has experienced a -7.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-28 that The tech sector has been a market-beating beast in recent years. Tech-heavy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT -0.12%) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ -0.06%) have delivered annual returns of more than 21% over the last three years.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRTO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CRTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRTO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on October 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRTO reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for CRTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2024.

CRTO Trading at -18.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -25.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRTO fell by -7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.47. In addition, Criteo S.A ADR saw -35.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRTO starting from Damon Ryan, who sale 2,132 shares at the price of $25.81 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Damon Ryan now owns 132,002 shares of Criteo S.A ADR, valued at $55,027 using the latest closing price.

Damon Ryan, the Chief Legal Officer of Criteo S.A ADR, sale 1,263 shares at $26.12 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Damon Ryan is holding 130,739 shares at $32,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Criteo S.A ADR stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 13.46, with 6.54 for asset returns.

Based on Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 141.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 245.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Criteo S.A ADR (CRTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.