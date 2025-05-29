Crexendo Inc (CXDO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) has decreased by -3.87 when compared to last closing price of 5.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-14 that Crexendo (CXDO) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) is above average at 67.49x. The 36-month beta value for CXDO is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CXDO is 12.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume of CXDO on May 29, 2025 was 192.31K shares.

CXDO’s Market Performance

CXDO’s stock has seen a -7.14% decrease for the week, with a 11.20% rise in the past month and a -18.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for Crexendo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.15% for CXDO’s stock, with a 2.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXDO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CXDO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CXDO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $8 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

D. Boral Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXDO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CXDO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CXDO, setting the target price at $5.75 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

CXDO Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXDO fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Crexendo Inc saw 4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXDO starting from Wang David Tzat-kin, who sale 229,476 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Wang David Tzat-kin now owns 445,995 shares of Crexendo Inc, valued at $1,262,118 using the latest closing price.

Buch Anand, the Chief Strategy Officer of Crexendo Inc, sale 254,191 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that Buch Anand is holding 555,956 shares at $1,398,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crexendo Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 4.73, with 3.86 for asset returns.

Based on Crexendo Inc (CXDO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 66.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.