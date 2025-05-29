Coursera Inc (COUR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Coursera Inc (COUR) has seen a 1.73% increase in the past week, with a 6.00% gain in the past month, and a 9.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for COUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.27% for COUR’s stock, with a 12.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) Right Now?

COUR has 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COUR is 134.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on May 29, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

COUR) stock’s latest price update

Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.15 in relation to its previous close of 8.57. However, the company has experienced a 1.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. pymnts.com reported 2025-04-28 that Earnings season’s in full swing, and it’s helping to sway the fortunes of the CE 100 Index, which was up 5.9% through the week. All pillars in the CE 100 index were higher, led by the work segment, which gathered 8.6%.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUR reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for COUR stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to COUR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

COUR Trading at 13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.73. In addition, Coursera Inc saw 4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from SIMMONS SABRINA, who sale 9,335 shares at the price of $8.48 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, SIMMONS SABRINA now owns 50,215 shares of Coursera Inc, valued at $79,161 using the latest closing price.

Clark Amanda, the Director of Coursera Inc, sale 9,334 shares at $8.48 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Clark Amanda is holding 85,573 shares at $79,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.16. Equity return is now at value -10.84, with -7.08 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 33.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -79.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coursera Inc (COUR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.