Costco Wholesale Corp’s (COST) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has gone down by -2.28% for the week, with a 3.54% rise in the past month and a -1.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.92% for COST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for COST’s stock, with a 6.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) is 59.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COST is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for COST is 442.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On May 29, 2025, COST’s average trading volume was 2.47M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST)'s stock price has gone decline by -0.46 in comparison to its previous close of 1017.79, however, the company has experienced a -2.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $975 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COST reach a price target of $1050, previously predicting the price at $1000. The rating they have provided for COST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to COST, setting the target price at $1016 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

COST Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,012.36. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corp saw 10.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from Klauer James C, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $981.07 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, Klauer James C now owns 43,994 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, valued at $3,924,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corp stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.27. Equity return is now at value 32.89, with 10.92 for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 573.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 86.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.