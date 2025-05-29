Core & Main Inc (CNM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Core & Main Inc (CNM) has seen a 3.38% increase in the past week, with a 2.89% gain in the past month, and a 6.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for CNM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.50% for CNM stock, with a simple moving average of 10.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) is above average at 25.61x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNM is 189.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNM on May 29, 2025 was 2.09M shares.

CNM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) has decreased by -0.38 when compared to last closing price of 54.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Core & Main to Announce Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $60 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNM reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for CNM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNM, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

CNM Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNM rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.14. In addition, Core & Main Inc saw 6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNM starting from Schaller John R, who proposed sale 9,794 shares at the price of $55.00 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Schaller John R now owns shares of Core & Main Inc, valued at $538,670 using the latest closing price.

Stephens John Weldon, the Chief Accounting Officer of Core & Main Inc, sale 31,750 shares at $53.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29 ’25, which means that Stephens John Weldon is holding 4,120 shares at $1,683,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core & Main Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 7.51 for asset returns.

Based on Core & Main Inc (CNM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 913.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Core & Main Inc (CNM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.