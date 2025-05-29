Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) has gone down by -1.69% for the week, with a -2.11% drop in the past month and a -11.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.61% for COO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.47% for COO’s stock, with a -14.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is 38.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COO is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COO is 198.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. On May 29, 2025, COO’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

COO) stock’s latest price update

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.58 in relation to its previous close of 80.59. However, the company has experienced a -1.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-05-28 that Michael Bright, Structured Finance Assoc. CEO and Fmr.

Analysts’ Opinion of COO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for COO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $120 based on the research report published on August 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COO reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for COO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2024.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Buy” to COO, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

COO Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COO fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.32. In addition, Cooper Companies, Inc saw -12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COO starting from White Albert G III, who sale 114,992 shares at the price of $110.53 back on Sep 19 ’24. After this action, White Albert G III now owns 165,273 shares of Cooper Companies, Inc, valued at $12,710,041 using the latest closing price.

Albert G. White III, the Officer of Cooper Companies, Inc, proposed sale 114,992 shares at $110.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19 ’24, which means that Albert G. White III is holding shares at $12,709,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cooper Companies, Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 5.25, with 3.43 for asset returns.

Based on Cooper Companies, Inc (COO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 705.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.