Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) has seen a -3.41% decrease in the past week, with a -8.12% drop in the past month, and a 2.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for ED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.73% for ED’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) Right Now?

Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for ED is 359.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume for ED on May 29, 2025 was 3.07M shares.

ED) stock’s latest price update

Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has dropped by -1.79 in relation to previous closing price of 103.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-23 that Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable passive income streams and an excellent opportunity for solid total return.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $90 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ED, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

ED Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.07. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc saw 14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Miller Joseph, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $103.90 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Miller Joseph now owns 3,619 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc, valued at $101 using the latest closing price.

Miller Joseph, the VP & Controller of Consolidated Edison, Inc, purchase 1 shares at $92.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16 ’24, which means that Miller Joseph is holding 1,220 shares at $98 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 8.33, with 2.75 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Consolidated Edison, Inc (ED) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.