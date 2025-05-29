Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CODI is 66.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CODI on May 29, 2025 was 935.31K shares.

CODI) stock's latest price update

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.63 in relation to its previous close of 6.61. However, the company has experienced a -7.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CODI’s Market Performance

CODI’s stock has fallen by -7.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -61.24% and a quarterly drop of -66.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.13% for Compass Diversified Holdings The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.78% for CODI stock, with a simple moving average of -66.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CODI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CODI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CODI reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for CODI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 27th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CODI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

CODI Trading at -53.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -60.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODI fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.85. In addition, Compass Diversified Holdings saw -70.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODI starting from Keller Stephen, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Keller Stephen now owns 11,840 shares of Compass Diversified Holdings, valued at $33,000 using the latest closing price.

CGI Magyar Holdings LLC, the 10% Owner of Compass Diversified Holdings, sale 135,274 shares at $23.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11 ’24, which means that CGI Magyar Holdings LLC is holding 7,456,197 shares at $3,118,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Diversified Holdings stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value -4.98, with -1.62 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 347.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.