Commercial Vehicle Group Inc’s (CVGI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CVGI stock has gone down by -6.12%, with a monthly gain of 43.09% and a quarterly plunge of -34.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.14% for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.82% for CVGI’s stock, with a -42.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVGI is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CVGI is 29.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVGI on May 29, 2025 was 435.67K shares.

The stock price of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) has dropped by -6.12 compared to previous close of 1.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVGI stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for CVGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVGI in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVGI reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for CVGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CVGI, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

CVGI Trading at 11.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +34.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVGI fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2329. In addition, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc saw -47.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVGI starting from Nauman J Michael, who purchase 19,362 shares at the price of $2.42 back on Dec 03 ’24. After this action, Nauman J Michael now owns 82,997 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc, valued at $46,856 using the latest closing price.

Nauman J Michael, the Director of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc, purchase 2,838 shares at $2.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04 ’24, which means that Nauman J Michael is holding 85,835 shares at $6,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.1 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value -26.02, with -8.74 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 20.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.