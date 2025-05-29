Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ: CMCO) has decreased by -11.81 when compared to last closing price of 17.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO ) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Kristine Moser – Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer David Wilson – President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Rustowicz – Executive Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Conference Call Participants James Kirby – JPMorgan Jon Tanwanteng – CJS Securities Steve Ferazani – Sidoti Operator Good morning and welcome to Columbus McKinnon’s Full Year and Fourth Quarter fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Joanna and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ: CMCO) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMCO is 27.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMCO on May 29, 2025 was 521.24K shares.

CMCO’s Market Performance

CMCO stock saw an increase of -11.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.39% and a quarterly increase of -11.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.61% for CMCO’s stock, with a -44.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCO stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CMCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMCO in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $35 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMCO reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CMCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CMCO, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

CMCO Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCO fell by -11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.61. In addition, Columbus Mckinnon Corp saw -57.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCO starting from Bohl Kathryn V, who purchase 2,819 shares at the price of $17.99 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, Bohl Kathryn V now owns 14,812 shares of Columbus Mckinnon Corp, valued at $50,714 using the latest closing price.

Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne, the Director of Columbus Mckinnon Corp, purchase 160 shares at $18.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne is holding 2,576 shares at $2,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Columbus Mckinnon Corp stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -0.58, with -0.29 for asset returns.

Based on Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 145.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.