Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Columbia Banking System, Inc (NASDAQ: COLB)'s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 23.64. However, the company has seen a 0.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Banking System, Inc (NASDAQ: COLB) Right Now?

Columbia Banking System, Inc (NASDAQ: COLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01x compared to its average ratio. COLB has 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COLB is 208.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COLB on May 29, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

COLB’s Market Performance

COLB stock saw an increase of 0.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.34% and a quarterly increase of -11.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for COLB stock, with a simple moving average of -9.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $27 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLB reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for COLB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

COLB Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.18. In addition, Columbia Banking System, Inc saw -12.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from Nixon Torran B, who sale 4,481 shares at the price of $25.99 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Nixon Torran B now owns 104,869 shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc, valued at $116,461 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System, Inc stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 9.73, with 0.96 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.