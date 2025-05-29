CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN) has seen a 71.72% increase in the past week, with a 53.85% gain in the past month, and a -3.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.81% for CLGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 73.42% for CLGN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CLGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLGN is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLGN is 7.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On May 29, 2025, CLGN’s average trading volume was 11.01K shares.

CLGN stock's latest price update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CLGN)’s stock price has increased by 76.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.93. However, the company has seen a 71.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that – In Q1 following a development achievement, CollPlant received a $2 million payment from AbbVie – – Advancement of regenerative breast implant program continues; encouraging findings continue to be observed – REHOVOT, Israel, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CollPlant Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company developing innovative technologies and products based on its non-animal-derived, rhCollagen for tissue regeneration and medical aesthetics, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and provided a corporate update. Yehiel Tal, CollPlant’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “While advancing our core programs, we’ve remained disciplined in optimizing costs and prioritizing initiatives that are designed to support a well-capitalized path forward in the best interest of our shareholders.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for CLGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $22.75 based on the research report published on February 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CLGN Trading at 47.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.28%, as shares surge +53.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLGN rose by +71.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9600. In addition, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.5 for the present operating margin

-2.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd stands at -32.25. The total capital return value is set at -1.1. Equity return is now at value -75.27, with -58.38 for asset returns.

Based on CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1014.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -16.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 58.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.