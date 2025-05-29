Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) is above average at 16.94x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CTSH is 490.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTSH on May 29, 2025 was 4.11M shares.

The stock price of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) has plunged by -0.22 when compared to previous closing price of 80.64, but the company has seen a -0.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that TEANECK, N.J., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference: Bank of America Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference Presenter: Surya Gummadi, President, Americas Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 2:00PM PST | 5:00PM EDT A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at Cognizant’s website: http://investors.cognizant.com A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company’s website for 90 days.

CTSH’s Market Performance

CTSH’s stock has fallen by -0.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.86% and a quarterly drop of -4.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.38% for CTSH stock, with a simple moving average of 2.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $98 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTSH reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for CTSH stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on May 01st, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CTSH, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

CTSH Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.36. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp saw 4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Patsalos-Fox Michael, who sale 3,225 shares at the price of $78.72 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Patsalos-Fox Michael now owns 6,775 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, valued at $253,867 using the latest closing price.

Michael Patsalos-Fox, the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, proposed sale 3,225 shares at $78.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Michael Patsalos-Fox is holding shares at $254,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 16.61, with 12.28 for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 55.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.