Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) Stock Sees a0.00 Decrease

In the past week, COGT stock has gone down by -8.10%, with a monthly decline of -0.61% and a quarterly plunge of -27.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Cogent Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.31% for COGT’s stock, with a -41.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) Right Now?

COGT has 36-month beta value of 1.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COGT is 94.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COGT on May 29, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

COGT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 4.88, but the company has seen a -8.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-13 that The consensus price target hints at a 224.4% upside potential for Cogent Biosciences (COGT). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of COGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COGT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for COGT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for COGT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $17 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to COGT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

COGT Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COGT fell by -8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Cogent Biosciences Inc saw -37.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COGT starting from Pinnow Cole, who purchase 43,750 shares at the price of $7.60 back on Jan 14 ’25. After this action, Pinnow Cole now owns 45,848 shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc, valued at $332,412 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COGT

The total capital return value is set at -1.23. Equity return is now at value -84.04, with -70.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -275.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.