Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JVA is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JVA is 4.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JVA on May 29, 2025 was 204.69K shares.

JVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coffee Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) has jumped by 7.97 compared to previous close of 3.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in TD Cowen’s 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference.

JVA’s Market Performance

JVA’s stock has risen by 15.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.65% and a quarterly drop of -37.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Coffee Holding Co Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.03% for JVA’s stock, with a 5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JVA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for JVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JVA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on January 31, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JVA reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for JVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 08th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to JVA, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

JVA Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +16.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JVA rose by +15.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, Coffee Holding Co Inc saw 14.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JVA starting from GORDON ANDREW, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Jul 01 ’24. After this action, GORDON ANDREW now owns 39,000 shares of Coffee Holding Co Inc, valued at $21,500 using the latest closing price.

GORDON ANDREW, the CEO and President of Coffee Holding Co Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27 ’24, which means that GORDON ANDREW is holding 24,000 shares at $20,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coffee Holding Co Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 24.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.