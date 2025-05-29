Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Stock Records 10.75% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, YOU stock has gone down by -3.22%, with a monthly decline of -2.79% and a quarterly surge of 10.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Clear Secure Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.09% for YOU’s stock, with a -10.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) Right Now?

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.07x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for YOU is 84.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.90% of that float. On May 29, 2025, the average trading volume of YOU was 2.31M shares.

The stock of Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 24.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that YOU faces near-term cost and retention headwinds, but travel momentum, TSA PreCheck growth and partnerships support a strong long-term outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $32 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YOU reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for YOU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to YOU, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

YOU Trading at -4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.88. In addition, Clear Secure Inc saw -7.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Alclear Investments II, LLC, who sale 228,374 shares at the price of $25.54 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Alclear Investments II, LLC now owns 149,093 shares of Clear Secure Inc, valued at $5,832,672 using the latest closing price.

Alclear Investments II, LLC, the Director of Clear Secure Inc, sale 122,533 shares at $25.51 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Alclear Investments II, LLC is holding 0 shares at $3,125,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.32. Equity return is now at value 124.77, with 16.56 for asset returns.

Based on Clear Secure Inc (YOU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 149.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 1567.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clear Secure Inc (YOU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.