Cingulate Inc (CING): A Technical Analysis

CING has 36-month beta value of -0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CING is 4.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CING on May 29, 2025 was 142.38K shares.

CING) stock’s latest price update

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.99 compared to its previous closing price of 3.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CING’s Market Performance

CING’s stock has risen by 10.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.05% and a quarterly drop of -6.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for Cingulate Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for CING’s stock, with a -15.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CING stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for CING by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CING in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CING Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING rose by +10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Cingulate Inc saw -18.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Myers Laurie, who sale 202 shares at the price of $4.17 back on Aug 15 ’24. After this action, Myers Laurie now owns 0 shares of Cingulate Inc, valued at $841 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

The total capital return value is set at -0.96. Equity return is now at value -358.06, with -182.32 for asset returns.

Based on Cingulate Inc (CING), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -139.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 68.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -15.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 781.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cingulate Inc (CING) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.