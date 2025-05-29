Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) has decreased by -1.57 when compared to last closing price of 33.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Shares of AMC, CNK and MCS jump as Memorial Day records fuel theater industry revival and highlight surging demand for premium moviegoing experiences.

Is It Worth Investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) is above average at 21.90x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNK is 102.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNK on May 29, 2025 was 3.96M shares.

CNK’s Market Performance

The stock of Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has seen a 4.94% increase in the past week, with a 10.53% rise in the past month, and a 27.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for CNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.75% for CNK stock, with a simple moving average of 13.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $35 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNK reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for CNK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNK, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

CNK Trading at 15.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.36. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc saw 7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from Fernandes Valmir, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $33.01 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Fernandes Valmir now owns 130,612 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc, valued at $825,250 using the latest closing price.

Fernandes Valmir, the Officer of Cinemark Holdings Inc, proposed sale 25,000 shares at $33.01 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Fernandes Valmir is holding shares at $825,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 71.46, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 616.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.