Cibus Inc (CBUS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cibus Inc (NASDAQ: CBUS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.42 compared to its previous closing price of 2.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the “Company”), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, participated in the BofA Securities 2025 AgTech Virtual Conference this week.

Is It Worth Investing in Cibus Inc (NASDAQ: CBUS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CBUS is 22.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBUS on May 29, 2025 was 158.58K shares.

CBUS’s Market Performance

CBUS’s stock has seen a 9.38% increase for the week, with a 54.50% rise in the past month and a 56.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.42% for Cibus Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.65% for CBUS’s stock, with a -9.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBUS stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for CBUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBUS in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $25 based on the research report published on July 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBUS reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CBUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CBUS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

CBUS Trading at 45.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +57.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBUS rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Cibus Inc saw 11.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBUS starting from Prante Gerhard, who sale 1,150 shares at the price of $1.92 back on Feb 25 ’25. After this action, Prante Gerhard now owns 7,707 shares of Cibus Inc, valued at $2,208 using the latest closing price.

Prante Gerhard, the Director of Cibus Inc, sale 1,150 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24 ’25, which means that Prante Gerhard is holding 8,857 shares at $2,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.25 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cibus Inc stands at -57.85. The total capital return value is set at -0.9. Equity return is now at value -157.73, with -63.32 for asset returns.

Based on Cibus Inc (CBUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -241.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cibus Inc (CBUS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.