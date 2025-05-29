Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) has gone up by 1.15% for the week, with a -0.86% drop in the past month and a -9.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.08% for CHD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.46% for CHD stock, with a simple moving average of -6.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CHD is at 0.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for CHD is 245.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for CHD on May 29, 2025 was 2.13M shares.

CHD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) has surged by 0.07 when compared to previous closing price of 97.89, but the company has seen a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Dividend Aristocrats have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date, despite underperforming in April and May. Dividend growth remains robust, with 41 of 69 Aristocrats announcing increases in 2025 and the average growth rate at 4.75%. 22 Aristocrats appear both undervalued and offer a projected long-term annualized return of at least 10%, based on dividend yield theory and earnings growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHD reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for CHD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CHD, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

CHD Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.69. In addition, Church & Dwight Co., Inc saw -6.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from Dierker Richard A, who purchase 7,950 shares at the price of $94.66 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Dierker Richard A now owns 16,358 shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc, valued at $752,579 using the latest closing price.

Dierker Richard A, the President and CEO of Church & Dwight Co., Inc, purchase 5,384 shares at $92.80 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Dierker Richard A is holding 19,092 shares at $499,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 13.35, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.