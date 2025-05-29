China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has gone down by -27.45% for the week, with a -51.27% drop in the past month and a -83.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.89% for CLEU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.78% for CLEU’s stock, with a -99.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLEU is 1.94.

The public float for CLEU is 3.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLEU on May 29, 2025 was 126.37K shares.

CLEU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) has decreased by -26.91 when compared to last closing price of 1.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -27.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that BEIJING, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (“China Liberal” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CLEU), a China-based company that provides technological consulting services for smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that on May 21, 2025, it received an additional staff determination notice (the “Additional Staff Determination Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it is delinquent in filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 20-F”) and that this matter serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market. The failure to timely file the Form 20-F is a violation of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

CLEU Trading at -43.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.83%, as shares sank -49.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU fell by -27.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5975. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd saw -99.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.04 for the present operating margin

0.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd stands at 1.92. The total capital return value is set at -0.06.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.97. The receivables turnover for the company is -3.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.