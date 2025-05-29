Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) has seen a 1.44% increase in the past week, with a 3.29% gain in the past month, and a 56.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.34% for CKPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for CKPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CKPT is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CKPT is 74.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.99% of that float. The average trading volume for CKPT on May 29, 2025 was 3.04M shares.

CKPT) stock’s latest price update

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT)’s stock price has soared by 0.12 in relation to previous closing price of 4.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that UNLOXCYT™ (cosibelimab-ipdl) approved by U.S. FDA in December 2024 as first and only anti-PD-L1 treatment for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

Analysts’ Opinion of CKPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CKPT stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for CKPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CKPT in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $9 based on the research report published on January 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CKPT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CKPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CKPT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

CKPT Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CKPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.49%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CKPT rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc saw 32.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CKPT starting from Oliviero James F III, who sale 15,090 shares at the price of $4.04 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Oliviero James F III now owns 3,759,929 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, valued at $60,964 using the latest closing price.

GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT, the Chief Financial Officer of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, sale 12,322 shares at $4.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT is holding 1,446,322 shares at $49,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CKPT

The total capital return value is set at -3.46. Equity return is now at value -1869.55, with -244.94 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -56.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.