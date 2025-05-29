CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CF is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CF is 160.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.99% of that float. The average trading volume for CF on May 29, 2025 was 2.75M shares.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF)’s stock price has dropped by -0.01 in relation to previous closing price of 91.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that CF jumps 15% in a month as nitrogen demand climbs, prices rise and share buybacks boost investor value.

CF’s Market Performance

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has seen a 4.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.93% gain in the past month and a 17.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for CF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.45% for CF’s stock, with a 9.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CF reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for CF stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CF, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

CF Trading at 15.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.19. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc saw 7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Menzel Susan L, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $96.00 back on Jan 15 ’25. After this action, Menzel Susan L now owns 92,486 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc, valued at $144,000 using the latest closing price.

Menzel Susan L, the EVP and Chief Admin. Officer of CF Industries Holdings Inc, sale 1,350 shares at $98.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 16 ’25, which means that Menzel Susan L is holding 91,136 shares at $132,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 26.14, with 9.83 for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.