Cerence Inc (CRNC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) has decreased by -4.63 when compared to last closing price of 8.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that BURLINGTON, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with Arm in which Cerence AI will leverage Arm’s comprehensive software library, Arm® Kleidi™, to advance the capabilities and performance of CaLLM™ Edge, its embedded small language model (SLM).

Is It Worth Investing in Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRNC is 2.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRNC is 40.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.03% of that float. On May 29, 2025, CRNC’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

CRNC’s Market Performance

The stock of Cerence Inc (CRNC) has seen a -5.06% decrease in the past week, with a -11.05% drop in the past month, and a -29.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for CRNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.50% for CRNC’s stock, with a 12.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11.50 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for CRNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CRNC, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

CRNC Trading at -2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +205.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.23. In addition, Cerence Inc saw 7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from MR THOMAS L. BEAUDOIN, who proposed sale 23,724 shares at the price of $9.27 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, MR THOMAS L. BEAUDOIN now owns shares of Cerence Inc, valued at $219,959 using the latest closing price.

MR THOMAS L. BEAUDOIN, the Former Director of Cerence Inc, proposed sale 16,073 shares at $9.30 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that MR THOMAS L. BEAUDOIN is holding shares at $149,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.47 for the present operating margin

0.7 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc stands at -1.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.74. Equity return is now at value -109.88, with -40.73 for asset returns.

Based on Cerence Inc (CRNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -54.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -561.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cerence Inc (CRNC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.