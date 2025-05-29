Celanese Corp (CE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CE is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CE is 108.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CE on May 29, 2025 was 3.61M shares.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 55.16. However, the company has seen a 0.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-15 that CE announces its intention to divest its Micromax portfolio as a part of its cash generation efforts.

CE’s Market Performance

CE’s stock has risen by 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.10% and a quarterly rise of 2.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for Celanese Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.64% for CE stock, with a simple moving average of -34.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $55 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2025.

Alembic Global Advisors gave a rating of “Overweight” to CE, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

CE Trading at 9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +21.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.05. In addition, Celanese Corp saw -22.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Murray Mark Christopher, who purchase 1,479 shares at the price of $52.18 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Murray Mark Christopher now owns 15,468 shares of Celanese Corp, valued at $77,174 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Thomas Francis, the Former Officer of Celanese Corp, proposed sale 27,872 shares at $51.06 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Kelly Thomas Francis is holding shares at $1,423,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corp stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -26.94, with -6.71 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corp (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 456.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1108.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celanese Corp (CE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.