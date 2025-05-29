CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77x compared to its average ratio. CBRE has 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CBRE is 295.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBRE on May 29, 2025 was 2.02M shares.

CBRE) stock’s latest price update

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.19 in relation to its previous close of 123.91. However, the company has experienced a -3.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that One of largest battery storage financing transactions to date HOUSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ENGIE North America (ENGIE) announced that it has entered into a partnership with funds managed by CBRE Investment Management (CBRE IM) on a portfolio of battery storage assets in Texas and California. This transaction is one of ENGIE’s largest operating portfolio partnerships in the U.S. and one of the sector’s largest sales completed to date.

CBRE’s Market Performance

CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has seen a -3.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.91% gain in the past month and a -12.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for CBRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for CBRE stock, with a simple moving average of -3.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CBRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CBRE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $152 based on the research report published on January 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBRE reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for CBRE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CBRE, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

CBRE Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.15. In addition, CBRE Group Inc saw -5.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Giamartino Emma E., who sale 1,972 shares at the price of $129.10 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Giamartino Emma E. now owns 105,371 shares of CBRE Group Inc, valued at $254,585 using the latest closing price.

Giamartino Emma E., the Officer of CBRE Group Inc, proposed sale 1,972 shares at $129.10 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Giamartino Emma E. is holding shares at $254,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBRE Group Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 12.15, with 4.07 for asset returns.

Based on CBRE Group Inc (CBRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.